FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more visibility to is the need for accelerated learning. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has started their annual summer program to promote family engagement in reading and math.

Summer Boost is a reading and mathematics program that gives away free books and fun items like, wristbands, bookmarks and magnets to promote families reading.

School officials say this is a partnership between the KDE, the Summer Food Service Program and the Children’s Reading Foundation intended to motivate and remind families to read 20 minutes every day. The 30 districts that have been chosen to participate will receive more than 800 books to distribute at their meal sites.

“One of our favorite Summer Boost resources is a read aloud series, which I’m honored to be a part of this year. We have a virtual collection of books being read by a variety of Kentuckians, including even a few Kentucky authors and storytellers,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass.

A news release reports that programs like these are very important as children may lose up to three months of literacy and numeracy skills during the summer break when they aren’t given an opportunity to practice what they learned during the school year.

Families interested in having their child participate should reach out to their local Summer Food Service Department for more information about meal service sites within their districts

Click here for more information and resources on the program.

Districts participating in the Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program include: