Keep storm drains clear as snow melts, officials ask

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials in Daviess County are reminding people to make sure their storm drains are clear. The county engineer said storm drains can clog up after snow is removed from streets. County crews will check storm drains for any snow or debris that’s blocking them.

He said a covered storm drain can lead to flooded intersections which could freeze in cold temperatures.

“You’ll end up with water in the intersection, things of that nature. Of course, if water is there and the temperature drops below freezing, there’s potential for ice in the intersections,” said Mark Brasher.

County officials said people should not shovel snow onto the street when clearing their sidewalk. Also, don’t block snowplows by parking vehicles on the street.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)