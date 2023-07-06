HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- On July 6, Indianapolis Councilor Keith Potts of District 2 announced that he is entering the race to represent Indiana in the United States Senate.

Potts was elected to the Indianapolis City-County Council in 2019, defeating Republican incumbent with over 60% of the vote. During his time in office, Potts has worked to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments for his community.

“Having served on the Indianapolis Council, I’ve seen government at its best, delivering results for our community. But in Washington, I see our freedoms under attack, whether the right for Americans to make their own healthcare decisions, the belief that the American dream is possible for every generation, or our democracy itself, Hoosiers deserve a Senator who will make Washington work for them and fight for a vision of the future,” said Potts.

If elected, Councilor Potts would be the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate.