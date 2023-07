HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of power outages, Kenergy officials said power is fully restored to all customers Sunday night.

In an update posted to Kenergy’s Twitter account, it said power was restored at 11 p.m.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Kenergy said 1,968 customers did not have power.

Crews have been working since Thursday to get power restored after the storms. More storms rolled through Sunday, hampering their efforts.

Click here to view Kenergy’s outage map.