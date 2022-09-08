KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission recently upheld its decision on Wednesday after an appeal from Kenergy to revisit the August 11 claim alleging Kenergy violated its own net metering tariff.

According to Kenergy, they alleged large smelters don’t receive energy from Kenergy’s distribution system and therefore shouldn’t be used to calculate their peak load.

The Commission disagreed with this saying due to Kenergy being the Retail Electric Provider, they must include everything including the power to the smelters despite there being no law or regulation defining what a “load” is.

Kenergy was originally alleged to be improperly charging their customers who should have received credits up until the amount of renewable energy reached one percent of Kenergy’s “single hour peak load from the previous year.”

There was an investigation started in October 2020 which alleges Kenergy customers were billed under a different plan even if the one percent threshold wasn’t met.

The Commission ruled Kenergy must reach out to each and every customer who were improperly billed and refund them the difference between what they were billed and what they should have been billed.

You can find more information on the decision and the appeal in these documents.