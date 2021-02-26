Kenneth Coleman plant to be demolished

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Hancock County plant that was idled several years ago will be taken down. Big Rivers officials said the Kenneth Coleman plant outside Hawesville in Hancock County will be dismantled starting in a couple of weeks.

Communications Director Jennifer Keach said it’s become more economical to dismantle the plant it and gets rid of potential safety concerns. The plant was idled back in 2014 after losing a contract with Century Aluminum.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)