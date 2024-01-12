OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Several school systems may have cancelled classes for fear of bad weather, but for the Kentucky 2A Basketball Championships, the show must go on. At the Owensboro Sports Center, Matt Bell, the executive director of the tournament, says they’ve still had a great crowd.

Bell says they’ll be reviewing their action plan in the event weather becomes severe.

Some fans say traveling into town required paying more attention to your surroundings and driving a little slower than usual. Others say they saw vehicles awaiting help after spinning out of control.

Several people say the weather added 30 extra minutes to their drive, but they’ve enjoyed being able to watch the games today.

One person says strong winds made it difficult to stay in their lane when traveling into town.

“I caught a little dry spell this morning , but it was still really windy this morning. Our school cancelled the pep bus because it was so windy and rainy this morning. They don’t want to put the students in that situation,” says Matthew Britt, who drove almost 3 hours the night before.

The tournament will continue through Sunday.