Kentucky airports to receive nearly $12.9M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) — It was announced Monday that 30 Kentucky airports have received a total of $12,858,789 to continue operations and keep travelers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The federal funding was distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration and made available by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

In the Tri-State, airports in Madisonville, Henderson, and Greenville received $13,000 each. Owensboro’s airport received just over $1 million.

“As a community, we are very grateful and excited to receive this news,” said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson. “Our airport is an extremely valuable component of our overall economic development endeavors, and this greatly enhances our opportunity for growth.”

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)