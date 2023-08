HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces that Kentucky and Indiana are applying for a $632 million grant for the I-69 Ohio River crossing project.

The new I-69 bridge connecting Henderson and Evansville will be constructed to be more resilient to extreme weather, and have efficient LED lighting, and new signage.

Beshear says the bridge is critical for connectivity, safety, and the competitiveness of the economies.

The entire project is expected to cost nearly $1.5 billion.