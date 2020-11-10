Kentucky and Indiana attorneys general join Pennsylvania lawsuit

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(WEHT) Kentucky and Indiana’s Republican attorneys general have joined a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s mail in ballot receipt deadline.

Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron says what happens elsewhere in a presidential election matters to Kentuckians. However, Kentucky democratic Governor Andy Beshear says he has concerns about using Kentucky money and lawyers to challenge results in another state.

Indiana A.G. Curtis Hill is also joining the brief, which argues Pennsylvania voters had 50 days to return their absentee ballots to ensure they were received by Election Day. The brief goes on to say that failure to do so was not the fault of state election law.

The current vote tally has president-elect Joe Biden ahead of President Trump by more than 47,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

The entire brief can be read here.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

