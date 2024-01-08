BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a trip down to Beaver Dam to welcome the largest pleat media air filtration production line in the United States.

”Well, the announcement is hope. The groundbreaking is progress, but the ribbon cutting is the reality,’ says Governor Beshear.

WPT Nonwovens Corporation is a third-generation family-owned company. The company will bring 35 jobs to the area. It will produce non-woven items such as building materials, automotive products and household items that will compete with Asian imports.

“A diaper, the wipes, our air filters in our homes, our automotive installations and coverings, as well as your geotextiles and a number of building materials along with personal protective equipment,” says Travis Robbins, the President of WPT.

The $19.5 million investment is the third location for the company, and will double its current output.

Governor Beshear says that due to the pandemic, global supply chains have become unreliable, and community business connections reduce transportation costs.

“One of the most important things we can do is introduce Kentucky companies to other Kentucky companies, that can boost employment and reliability…a pretty exciting time. They can go to other major companies in Kentucky and say ‘we can bring you reliability [and] stability’, ” says the Kentucky Governor.

Beshear says the last time he visited the corporation was in 2018, when it added 50 new jobs to the community. Now, they’ve nearly mirrored that number in half the time.

“There’s going to be a big, bright history here, and I expect a couple more expansions in the near future. A really exciting time where parents can look at their kids and say, ‘you’ve got a really bright future in Western Kentucky’,” says Beshear.