LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Everyone remembers firsts- First man on the moon, first president and now, Kentucky celebrates its first double transplant surgery.

“Our team at UofL Health’s Jewish Hospital is dedicated to creating an environment of healing for our patients and their families. We are proud to celebrate such a big win,” said John Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of UofL Health – Jewish Hospital. “These incredible liver and heart transplant teams pushed boundaries to perform Kentucky’s first ever double heart and liver transplant surgery. We are pleased to give Mr. Munday a second chance at life.”

Hospital officials said the 12 hour surgery was performed on Michael Munday at University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital, by a team of five transplant surgeons assisted by a lot of medical staff. The transplant took place on March 22 and he was released from the hospital on April 13.

“A surgery of this magnitude is choreographed from the moment the donor teams leave until the patient is taken to the ICU post-operatively. It would not have been possible without exhaustive collaboration between our heart and liver transplant surgeons, as well as the diligent anesthesia team and dedicated operating room nurses,” said Dr. Dylan Adamson, a transplant surgeon at UofL Health’s Trager Transplant Center at Jewish Hospital.

Munday had been having heart issues for about ten years when they got worse in July 2021. The doctors said he was caught in ventricular storm- experiencing multiple ventricular arrhythmias in a short window of time. As a result, he proceeded to spend two and a half months in the hospital before he received the transplant. After the transplant, he returned home, thankful to the doctors who saved his life.

“They released me from the hospital in 22 days,” Munday said, thankful for the “top notch staff.” “Everybody, the doctors, the nurses, the nursing aids treated me like a celebrity. I’m not 100% yet, but I’ve been feeling excellent.”

According to reports, this transplant takes its place in a long line of transplant firsts for the hospital including:

Kentucky’s first adult heart transplant

Kentucky’s first pancreas transplant

Kentucky’s first adult liver transplant

Kentucky’s first double-lung transplant

Kentucky’s first dual heart/lung transplant

“World’s first or Kentucky’s first, these procedures demonstrate Jewish Hospital’s significance to this community and why it’s such an important part of UofL Health,” said Lori Gonzalez, University of Louisville President. The university led the effort to bring Jewish Hospital into the UofL Health system 3 years ago.

They are also reported to be one of few hospitals across the country to perform all five major solid organ transplants as well as the Worlds Most Successful Hand Transplant.