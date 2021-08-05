Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture discusses the importance of linking agriculture and manufacturing

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles led a forum in Henderson on Thursday.

Dr. Quarles talked about linking two local industries that go hand in hand, agriculture and manufacturing. Quarles says by the two industries collaborating, the Bluegrass state won’t be reliant on supplies from overseas or elsewhere.

“Instead of sending raw agricultural goods north,” said Quarles, “why not add that value right here? Why not turn that corn into bourbon? Or corn into ethanol? Or soybeans into candles?”

Quarles says the ultimate goal is to bring more money and jobs into the commonwealth as local entities collaborate and grow.