Kentucky Couple Reflects on 2009 Ice Storm

Greenville, KY. (WEHT) – Jeff and Beth Travis of Greenville, Kentucky say they never anticipated what the ice storm of 2009 was going to bring.



“It was like a war scene. You hear about bad weather all the time, and I don’t necessarily believe it but it was really bad. No one had power. People were really in danger.”

The storm did over 500 million dollars in damages and the entire Kentucky National Guard was called and over 600 thousand people were without power state-wide.

“The power went out, and we thought it would’ve been back soon. No, it was out for day. For months in some places. We managed better than most, because we had a wood-burning fire place,” the couple said.

But eventually their water pipes froze forcing them to move themselves and their two children to a hotel in another city. So now, they are telling others to be prepared for the worst.

“Have a generator and be ready, have plenty of gas cans, have a flashlight,” said Jeff Travis.

The hardware and grocery stores in Muhlenberg County were packed today. People were stocking up on supplies. The Travis’ said that people get a bit anxious when they hear anything about a potential storm.

Beth Travis said, “You know we had each other we had our friends, and we had our kids. I was terrified for people who didn’t have anyone. Check on your neighbor, if you have a little old lady next door, make sure she’s ok.”

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)