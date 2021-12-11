Kentucky families seek support through HPD’s donation drive

(FILE: Henderson Police Department)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In response to Friday’s tornado outbreak, the Henderson Police Department pulled their resources to assist Kentucky communities in a time of need.

Volunteers will be standing by this weekend at the former National Guard Armory, 735 North Elm Street, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. collecting donations, they say. According to officials, volunteers will also be there next week collecting donations.

Supplies needed include:

  1. Water
  2. Gatorade
  3. Non-perishable foods
  4. Hygiene products
  5. Cleaning supplies
  6. Paper products
  7. Trash bags
  8. Gloves
  9. Hand sanitizer
  10. Baby supplies
  11. Pet supplies
  12. Flashlights
  13. Batteries
  14. Candles / matches
  15. Rain ponchos
  16. Blankets
  17. First-aid kits
  18. Plastic totes and lids
  19. Rakes / shovels / brooms
  20. Duct tape

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

