Kentucky families seek support through HPD’s donation drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In response to Friday’s tornado outbreak, the Henderson Police Department pulled their resources to assist Kentucky communities in a time of need.

Volunteers will be standing by this weekend at the former National Guard Armory, 735 North Elm Street, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. collecting donations, they say. According to officials, volunteers will also be there next week collecting donations.

Supplies needed include:

Water Gatorade Non-perishable foods Hygiene products Cleaning supplies Paper products Trash bags Gloves Hand sanitizer Baby supplies Pet supplies Flashlights Batteries Candles / matches Rain ponchos Blankets First-aid kits Plastic totes and lids Rakes / shovels / brooms Duct tape

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.