Kentucky families seek support through HPD’s donation drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In response to Friday’s tornado outbreak, the Henderson Police Department pulled their resources to assist Kentucky communities in a time of need.
Volunteers will be standing by this weekend at the former National Guard Armory, 735 North Elm Street, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. collecting donations, they say. According to officials, volunteers will also be there next week collecting donations.
Supplies needed include:
- Water
- Gatorade
- Non-perishable foods
- Hygiene products
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper products
- Trash bags
- Gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Baby supplies
- Pet supplies
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Candles / matches
- Rain ponchos
- Blankets
- First-aid kits
- Plastic totes and lids
- Rakes / shovels / brooms
- Duct tape
If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.