OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The harvest season had begun and a Davis County Farm wants to give back with some of their harvest.

Cecil Farms and Farm Credit Mid America collaborated to help out local food banks in the area. The donations are a part of Farm to Food Banks Clearing Day, an effort to help make fresh food more available to those who might not be able to afford it.

Officials from Farm Credit Mid America say, “That’s designed to get into the communities that need it the most, that don’t, generally, get healthy foods, much less fresh ones.”

Reports say the donations will also help the farmers prevent food waste. More information can be found here.