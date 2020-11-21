Kentucky formally certifies election results

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – Kentucky formally certified its general election results Friday. Secretary of state Michael Adams said there are no recounts and the attention turns now to passing permanent legislation for election reform. Kentucky allowed weeks of early voting for the first time.

Mail-in ballots were allowed to be received and counted up to six days after election day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3rd.

President Donald Trump carried the state convincingly. Sen. Mitch McConnell was elected to a seventh term, ending off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, in a costly campaign.

There have been no issues raised with Kentucky’s election results.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

