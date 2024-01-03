HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear faced lawmakers tonight as he presented his fifth State of the Commonwealth Address.

“Thanks to the strength of our people and our red-hot economy, the state of our commonwealth is stronger than it has ever been,” Governor Beshear says.

Beshear says the commonwealth enters 2024 after securing the best four year period for economic growth in state history. In the address, the governor says he is pushing for more funding to support universal Pre-K and support for child care providers. According to the governor, the state ranks 44th in the country for starting teacher pay.

“Our educators are difference makers everyday. Let’s show them that we appreciate what they do by funding an 11% raise for every public school employee,” Governor Beshear says.

Two educators impacted the proposal are Matthew Oates and his wife, who teach in Muhlenberg County. The governor used the couple as an example at the address, thanking them for going above and beyond when helping after the December 2021 tornado.

“He was volunteering with cleanup efforts by driving the pickup truck to haul the chaos, to haul away the debris. It was a special moment for me to meet one of our amazing teachers who was doing even more to help his community,” Beshear says.

Beshear also highlighted a few accomplishments over the past year. Last March, he signed a law to legalize marijuana.

“Which is going to bring relief to so many,” he says.

He also signed a law to legalize sports betting.

“We finally gave our people what they want in sports betting,” he says.

Beshear says passing those laws was a joint effort between Democrats and Republicans. Giving something like this is something that some legislators say they want to see more of.

“I would like to see the governor work better and share credit, because we have turned Kentucky around over the last seven years since we have been in the majority in the republican Senate and the republican House. We have done a lot of good things and Kentucky has moved forward,” State Senator Robby Mills says.