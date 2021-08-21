Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a landmark legal defeat Saturday, Aug. 21, as the state’s high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky governor’s efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 have suffered a landmark legal defeat.

The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect.

The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers.

The ruling revolves around a dispute between Beshear and the GOP-led legislature over the scope of the governor’s executive authority in times of emergencies.

It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.