Kentucky high school basketball, other sports to begin next year

LEXINGTON (WEHT) – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Wednesday that the high school basketball season will begin Jan. 4, 2021 with state tournaments slated for March 15 and 22, pending December confirmation, according to the KHSAA Twitter account.

Board votes to adjust the first playing date for basketball in 2020-2021 to January 4, with desired state tournament dates for weeks of March 15 and March 22 and direct staff to enter into venue negotiations for final confirmation at a December meeting. — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) November 18, 2020

The vote comes amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The board also voted for swimming and diving, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance to begin Jan. 4.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)