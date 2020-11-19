Kentucky high school basketball, other sports to begin next year

LEXINGTON (WEHT) – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Wednesday that the high school basketball season will begin Jan. 4, 2021 with state tournaments slated for March 15 and 22, pending December confirmation, according to the KHSAA Twitter account.

The vote comes amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The board also voted for swimming and diving, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance to begin Jan. 4.

