HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – You should be cautious of other drivers all the time, but in Kentucky and Illinois, this is especially important as both states were ranked in the top 10 for the most dangerous for distracted driving in the nation.

In April 2023, NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) released 2021 data for distracted driving. It showed Kentucky was ranked fifth in the nation with the most distracted driving. Illinois was ranked seventh and Indiana was ranked 20th.

Kentucky had 136 total deaths due to distracted driving, 4.56 distracted driving deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers and had a percentage of 16.35% of fatal crashes involving distracted driving.

Illinois had 215 total deaths due to distracted driving, 2.57 distracted driving deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers and had a percentage of 16.45% of fatal crashes involving distracted driving.

Indiana had 69 total deaths due to distracted driving, 1.49 distracted driving deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers and had a percentage of 7.07% of fatal crashes involving distracted driving.

Overall, 3,522 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2021, up 12% from 2020, when 3,154 deaths were reported from distracted driving.

According to Zutobi, the most common driver distractions include

Other passengers in the vehicle

Using a cell phone

Adjusting audio or climate controls

Eating or drinking

Smoking

Daydreaming

Texting is the most alarming distraction. It states sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. Driving at 55 mph, that’s the equivalent of driving an entire football field with your eyes closed.

Other major causes of distracted driving accidents include