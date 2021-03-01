Kentucky issues TikTok FAFSA challenge

KENTUCKY (WHET) – Kentucky officials are raising awareness for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, on TikTok. The Kentucky Council of Post Secondary Education and Gear Up Kentucky teamed up to announce the “FAFSA for the Future TikTok Challenge.”

It encourages high school principals and superintendents to get creative and post videos to help educate students about the importance of the FAFSA process. The program allows students to sign up for financial assistance for college.

CPE and Gear Up will award banners to three high school principals and one superintendent whose videos get the most “hearts” All you have to do is post a video with the hashtag #KYFAFSA to take part.

