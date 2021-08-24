Kentucky lawmaker proposes student loan borrowers’ ‘Bill of Rights’

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT)– State Representative Patti Minter announced she is pre-filing the Student Loan Borrowers Bill of Rights, the first comprehensive student loan reform bill in Kentucky, for the 2022 legislative session.



The bill is currently titled B.R. 96 and is aimed at banning deceptive practices, increasing oversight, and requiring more transparency for widely used student loan servicers.

“College students and their families deserve full transparency so they can make informed decisions about their loans,” said Minter, who represents House District 20 in Bowling Green. “With this bill, student borrowers can know that their state government has their back. No one should be tricked into paying more than they should just so they can afford a college education.”

Minter is a history professor at Western Kentucky University. She is introducing the bill with primary co-sponsor State Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville, who has been vocal about the student loan debt she continues to pay off.



More than a dozen U.S. states have enacted similar bills to protect borrowers and their families, including neighboring states Virginia and Illinois. Minter previously filed the bill during the 2021 legislative session.

Minter says these are key components of the Student Loan Borrowers Bill of Rights: