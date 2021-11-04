Kentucky makes change to unemployment process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky‘s unemployment process is changing as of Thursday, Nov. 4.

Claimants who haven’t confirmed their identity will have to register through a company called ID.me. Once claimants are verified, they’ll have access to the portal and their claim.

State officials said an influx of fraudulent claims caused major delays for real claimants. They hope the new process will help smooth things out.

Claimants can schedule an in-person or phone appointment to get registered.

If claimants suspect their identity has been stolen, they’re asked to complete the fraud form on the Kentucky Career Center website.