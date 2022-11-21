KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Saul E. Carcamo, 45, of Louisa, Ky, on Monday.

Officials say Carcamo’s arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began with the KSP Electronic Crime Branch after discovering the suspect had uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.

Reports say the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Authorities say Carcamo was arrested and transported to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. He is being charged with one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor over 12.

Reports say the investigation is ongoing.