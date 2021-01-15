Kentucky man expresses regret for entering Capitol

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man told a TV news station that he regrets entering the U.S. Capitol last week with an angry mob but says he didn’t hurt anyone or damage any property.

Damon Beckley told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he has deleted Facebook and removed the SIM card from his phone out of fear he could be charged. Roughly 120 people have been arrested nationwide on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, which was sparked by supporters of President Donald Trump as Congress was voting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the next president.

More arrests are expected as investigators comb through thousands of tips, photos, videos and social media accounts to collect evidence.

