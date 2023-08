HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Members of Kentucky’s National Guard are set to ship out this morning.

The 138th Field Artillery Brigade will be heading to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A ceremony was held on Sunday to honor the brave men and women who are leaving home.

Roughly a third of the commonwealth was represented in the small group of soldiers. 41 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were represented in the group.