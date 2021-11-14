10,000 Kentuckian lives lost to COVID-19 honored during memorial service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a memorial ceremony for the 10,214 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.

“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined,” said Gov. Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.”

He continued: “Our war against COVID is different in many ways from the wars fought by our brave soldiers. But to achieve our ultimate victory, we must have the same urgency, unity and dedication to one another.”

This week, the Governor and Lt. Governor encouraged all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – to increase their immunity and help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.

During Sunday’s ceremony, the Governor announced that Kentucky-native Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.

The memorial artwork – titled “United We Stand. Divided We Fall.” – is said to commemorate Team Kentucky’s losses and sacrifices since March 2020 and remind future generations of the challenges Kentuckians overcame together.