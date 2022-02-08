FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The commonwealth continues its support of workforce training initiatives across the state. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Feb. 8 over $2.2 million in funds and credits to support training of nearly 9,500 Kentucky workers.

Training funds and credits distributed this month bring the total for fiscal year 2022 to more than $6 million to support nearly 90 applicants statewide to train more than 21,000 workers. That number already exceeds the number of trainees supported through state funding during the previous fiscal year.

“We are keeping our incredible economic momentum going in 2022, and that includes efforts to ensure workers across Kentucky have the training they need to be successful,” Gov. Beshear said. “Continued development of our skilled workforce helps attract quality employers to our state and guarantees our residents have access to great jobs. Workforce initiatives will remain a major focal point as we build on the growth of the past year.”

Gov. Beshear previously announced the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation (BSSC) provided approximately $6.1 million in funds and credits during fiscal year 2021. Those funds and credits provided training to nearly 18,300 Kentucky workers.

BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Skills Training Investment Credit (STIC) programs assist employers statewide. GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses and STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs.

BSSC incentives are available to a range of operations that include manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production and carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the BSSC Board of Directors. For more information on BSSC or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/workforce/BSSC.