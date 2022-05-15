LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky high school students from Lexington have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars. Grayson N. Kemplin and McKenna Sun were among 161 high school seniors from across the nation to be recognized Wednesday by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

Kemplin attends Henry Clay High School and Sun attends Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Cardona said in a statement that the recognized students “represent the best of America” and are a reminder that there aren’t limits to what young people can achieve with an education.

The award recognizes students for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.