$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

PRINCETON, Ky (WEHT) A ticket sold in Princeton for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Power Ball. The winner also paid an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket.

Saturday night’s Power Play number was 2, which means any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by 2. The normal prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball is $1 million, but with the Power Play option, their prize is now $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing are 10-24-27-35-53 with a Powerball of 18.

If the player had matched the Powerball, they would have won last night’s jackpot of $341 million.

The name of the retailer that sold the winning ticket has not been released yet.

Lottery officials suggest that the winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner has 180 days from Saturday to claim their prize, which must be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

Due to COVID, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946.

(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)

