KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — Three people have been reported dead after severe weather on Friday across Kentucky.

The first death reported by Gov. Andy Beshear around 5:30 p.m. was in Simpson County, at 6:07 p.m. he reported a second death in Edmonson County.

“Kentucky, more sad news. We have lost a second person due to the severe weather today, this time in Edmonson County. Please join Britainy and I in lifting this family in prayer as they mourn the loss of their loved one. ^AB,” Beshear said on Twitter.

The third death was in Lexington and was confirmed by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to be 41-year-old Erica Nichole Yeary, from Lexington. The coroner reported that a tree fell in high winds onto the car Yeary was driving. She was declared dead at 6:37 p.m.

