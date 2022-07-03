ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky.

Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters that the responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, saying the had “no chance.” Storz was arraigned Friday and jailed on a $10 million bond.