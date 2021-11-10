3 reprimanded for school event that included lap dances

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A published report says a Kentucky high school principal and two other employees received written reprimands for a homecoming event that included male students giving lap dances to staff and girls dressing like Hooters waitresses.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it received a copy of the reprimands signed by Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs though Kentucky’s Open Records Act.

Records show Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini and two others were reprimanded for unprofessional conduct on Oct. 27, the day after the event. The reprimands said all three exhibited “poor professional judgment” and must attend training approved by the school district.