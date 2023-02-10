KENTUCKY (WEHT) — More inactive voters in Kentucky have been removed from the state’s rolls, Commonwealth officials say. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the state will be removing 127,000 of these dormant voters on Friday.

Adams says this brings the total number removed from the rolls during his term to more than 300,000 people.

“Those who have moved away, passed away, or been put away are consistently coming off our rolls,” said Adams. “Kentuckians’ confidence in our election process is well-deserved.”

Of the roughly 127,000 inactive voters, about 60,000 are registered Democrats, approximately 51,000 are registered Republicans and around 16,000 are independent or registered under third parties.

The National Voter Registration Act, and Kentucky’s equivalent law, require a multi-year process to purge inactive voters unless they die, are judged mentally incompetent or guilty of a felony, or act to remove themselves.