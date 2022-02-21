FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)– Farmers of the Bluegrass state was given four million reasons to rejoice. Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected 387 Kentucky farm projects in 85 counties to receive a total of $4,301,038 in tobacco settlement funds.

The money will be used to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion. Projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.

“Kentucky’s farming families are the grass roots of our economy,” Gov. Beshear said. “Through this program we are supporting their efforts to build a better Kentucky through production practices that not only protect the environment but improve their bottom line.”

The Soil and Water Conservation Commission is administered by the Division of Conservation within the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources. Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly to support the program.

Funds are distributed with the assistance of the 121 Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Kentucky which work with local farmers to verify and submit proposed projects for consideration. Award recipients have two years to complete their projects.

The Conservation Commission has obligated more than $175 million in state cost share funding in the past 28 years. Reimbursements were made for the completion of 540 projects in 2021. These included 3,856 acres of cover crop, more than 55 miles of fencing, 764,000 square feet of grassed waterway and 28 miles of pipeline to supply 240 waterers.

Soil and Water Conservation Commission chair and Allen County farmer Danny Shipley said the program benefits Kentucky farmers and the commonwealth.

“Many farmers would be unable to improve their farms without these funds,” Shipley said. “These dollars help conserve soils and improve water quality, but they also turn over in the economy and improve our local communities.”

“We’re honored to be able to support our farmers through this and many other programs,” Secretary Goodman said. “By working together, we’re improving soil and water quality and helping our farmers improve productivity in the process.”

The most recent list of applications approved by county can be seen here. Contact the Soil and Water Conservation District in your county or click here for more information about the State Cost Share Program.