KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Behsear announced the death of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. on Tuesday. Brown served as the 55th governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983. He passed away on Monday at the age of 88 years old.

Governor Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment. The family of John Y. Brown released the following statement:

Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol. Additional arrangements will be forthcoming.