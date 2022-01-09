5th inmate dies in Louisville jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Corrections officials have confirmed that a man recently booked at a Louisville jail has, marking the fifth death at the downtown jail in little more than a month.

According to the Courier Journal, the death occurred Sunday morning. Metro Corrections Assistant Directory Steve Durham said in a statement that a corrections officer in the medical housing unit “found an inmate unresponsive” at the jail.

Durham added that the inmate was unable to be revived and was taken to a local hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced dead. Both the name of the inmate and caused of death have not yet been released.

