RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man.

KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at a home on Miller Drive in Richmond around 11:30 p.m. last night.

Police describe him as a white man, 5’10” and weighs about 175 pounds. He also described as having gray hair and brown eyes. Gentry is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RP.

Anyone with information about Gentry’s location is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.