A new pup: Louisville Zoo celebrates birth of gray seal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birth of a gray seal. A statement from the zoo says 6-year-old Rona gave birth Monday morning to her first pup and both are doing well.

Staff at the zoo had been monitoring Rona for several days in anticipation of the birth. The sex of the pup isn’t yet known. A veterinarian says the birth went smoothly, Rona’s maternal instincts appear strong and the pup is active and vocal.

Since it is the first pup for Rona, zookeepers are taking measures to ensure the animals bond. A naming contest will be announced at a later date.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

