HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to data from AAA, gas prices in west central Kentucky are 10 cents lower than they were just a week ago.

According to AAA East Central’s gas price report, the average price of gas in west central Kentucky this week is $3.385 per gallon. The same report lists the average price during the week of September 18 as $3.482.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas has also dropped by about four cents over the previous week, and is now at $3.84. Officials say this decrease is typical for this this time of year, as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline. However, the seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs. AAA says today’s average is 13 cents more than a year ago.

City Average prices for unleaded gasoline Bowling Green $3.449 Elizabethtown $3.254 Louisville $3.632 Owensboro $3.258 Paducah $3.334 Source: AAA

You can view more information, including current gas prices nationwide, on AAA’s website.