OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are four cents higher this week at $3.212 according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Average prices on March 1, 2021 was $2.525.

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various cities in Kentucky include:

$3.223 in Bowling Green.

$3.119 in Elizabethtown.

$3.416 in Louisville.

$3.125 in Owensboro.

$3.177 in Paducah.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused uneasiness in the oil market with crude spiking briefly to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.

The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.61, which is eight cents more than a week ago, 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 barrels to 246.5 million barrels last week according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.57 million barrels per day to 8.66 million barrels per day.

The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply are contributing to rising pump prices but increasing oil prices are playing the lead role in pushing gas prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.

West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.22 to settle at $91.59 at the close of Friday’s formal trading session. The oil markets may respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies this week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

EIA also reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.5 million barrels to 416 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 10 percent lower than mid-February 2021 and is contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

Drivers can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow AAA East Central on Twitter and Facebook.