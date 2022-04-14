KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Abortion-rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging House Bill 3 after Kentucky legislators voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of the bill earlier this month.

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky filed the lawsuit challenging the bill that would ban abortions in Kentucky after 15 weeks of pregnancy and regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. The lawsuit argues the law creates unnecessary abortion requirements while simultaneously making those requirements impossible to comply with given the immediate effective date of the law.

A copy of the lawsuit can be read below: