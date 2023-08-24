HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron joined seven other attorneys general in supporting legislation that would serve as a hedge against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Consolidated Audit Trail.

According to a release from Cameron’s office, the Consolidated Audit Trail would collect personal information on every trade made by every investor and store it in a database. Cameron says the SEC’s plan subjects any person with money in the stock market to constant surveillance of their financial actions, regardless of suspicion or wrongdoing.

“In the digital age, data security is more important than ever,” said Cameron. “Despite these critical concerns, the government wants to hoard the confidential information of Americans who make ordinary investments with their savings. This treasure trove of personal information would be a very easy target for cyber thieves and bad actors. Congress must find a commonsense solution that protects Kentuckians from unnecessary exposure and malicious threats.”

You can read the coalitions letter to congress in the window below:

