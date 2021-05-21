AG Daniel Cameron asks Kentucky’s high court to rehear DUI case

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling in a DUI case.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office says the ruling will “stand as a barrier” to prosecuting many DUI cases and thereby make the roads less safe.

The petition came on the same day the ruling came into play in a Kentucky lawmaker’s case. Republican State Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted Wednesday of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The state Supreme Court ruling was cited in a defense motion that prevented the prosecutor from presenting Lewis’ blood-test refusal to the jury.