AG Daniel Cameron joins fight against fake COVID vaccine cards

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – As more people get the COVID-19 shot, vaccine cards are quickly becoming a ticket back to normalcy. But it’s also a perfect opportunity for scammers to step in as fake vaccination card sales surge.

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron says something needs to be done. While there haven’t been any reported in the Commonwealth, blank vaccination cards are being sold on sites like E-bay, Shopify and OfferUp.

Attorney General Cameron has now joined 48 other attorneys general urging retailers to crack down on illegal sales. The FBI says not only are those fake vaccine cards a risk to public health, but if you buy or sell them you are breaking the law.

However, fake vaccine cards aren’t the only concern. While authorities do encourage you to make a copy of your authentic vaccine card and keep it somewhere safe, the FBI warns that posting photos of your vaccine card on social media could put your information at risk.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)