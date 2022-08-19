FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) says farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag Program for 2022.

KDA says Kentucky drivers who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards, and scholarships.

“The Kentucky FFA Foundation is thrilled with the 2022 Ag Tag campaign. The Ag Tag program has become a vital part of accomplishing our vision of Growing Leaders, Building Communities & Strengthening Agriculture,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “We… use Ag Tag donations to fund Ag Achievers grants, which offer much needed technology upgrades to agriculture classrooms across Kentucky, provide travel scholarships to our students competing at National FFA Convention, and provide a great experience for our students at the Kentucky State Fair.”

KDA says the voluntary donations are divided among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and KDA. This year, each group will receive $202,074.37. Since 2016, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky 4-H have received more than $2.9 million from donations made by ag producers renewing their vehicles each year.