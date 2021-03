LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Longtime Kentucky journalist and political TV host Al Smith has died. He was 94.

Smith was the host of KET’s “Comment on Kentucky” when the show began in 1974 and remained host until 2007. Smith died at his Florida home on Friday after declining health in recent weeks.

Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says Smith set “the gold standard of community journalism in the Bluegrass.” He also helped establish the Rural Journalism Institute at the University of Kentucky.