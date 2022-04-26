KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Due to a steady decrease in activity, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

SBA says it opened the Centers to provide businesses impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11, 2021, with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application.

“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit a center before they close to meet with a Customer Service Representative for one-on-one assistance,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. You can read more about the closings below.