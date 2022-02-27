LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that Caesen has been found. LMPD says they are still actively searching for Christopher Gordon.

(Below content is from original posting)

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Caesen Gordon, last seen in Louisville, Ky.

MissingKids.org says a suspect shot and killed the mother of the shared child and fled with them in a burgundy Ford F150 with extensive front end damage.

According to the alert, 32-year-old Cristopher Gordon is Caesen’s associated companion. His picture can be seen below.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-593-8558.